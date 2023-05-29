Maruti Suzuki Jimny in pics: Devil in disguise
Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a relatively small footprint but some very audacious capabilities on the move.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the latest SUV that is all set to hit Indian roads. The much-awaited model was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and India is the first market anywhere in the world to get its five-door version.
Jimny traces its roots back to 1970 and is looking at blending classic style elements with modern additions to potentially woo Indian customers.
Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall.
The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm.
It also offers a boot space of around 211 liters which opens up to 332 liters if the rear seats are folded down entirely.
The Jimny gets a five-slot grille on the face, just under the clamshell bonnet. It also gets retro-like round head lights and fog lights.
The Maruti SUV stands on 15-inch wheels with dark alloy design. It is offered in multiple colour options as well – Blue, Black, Red, Grey, White and two dual-tone hues.
The spare wheel is mounted on the trunk door. The brake light is placed just above it while the tail lights have been incorporated into the rear bumper.
Step inside and the Jimny’s cabin is rather basic, perhaps staying true to its off-road nature. The seats get fabric upholstery and there is also a grab handle on the dashboard for the front passenger.
Storage space is at a premium but the SUV does come with a nine-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Other feature highlights include four speakers, automatic climate control, start-stop button, TFT monotone display and steering-mounted controls.
Powering the Jimny is a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine which puts out 103 bhp and offers 134.2 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a manual as well as automatic transmission gearboxes.
The vehicle gets 4x4 as standard. It has an approach angle of 36 degrees, departure angle of 47 degrees and rampover angle of 24 degrees.
First Published Date: 29 May 2023, 10:10 AM IST
