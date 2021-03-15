Home > Auto > Photos > Kia EV6 images showcases carmaker's new design philosophy

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Mar 2021, 09:56 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Kia EV6 images were shared by the carmaker ahead of its official global debut later this month.
Kia Motors has revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of EV6.
The EV6 is Kia Motors' first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) to be launched.
Kia EV6 has a crossover-like design and the front face wears the carmaker’s new logo.
The character lines run along the bottom of the door before it heads upwards to connect the wrap-around tail lights at the back. It separates the rear glass and the spoiler almost like a Jaguar I-PACE.
The interior of the new Kia EV6 appears quite plush, highlighted by a giant single unit digital display that houses instrument cluster and infotainment system in a split screen.
Kia EV6 gets a two-spoke steering wheel, a floating two-storey centre console, which houses the start button, the rotating gear lever and what appears to be a spacious storage compartment too.
