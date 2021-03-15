Kia EV6 images showcases carmaker's new design philosophy 6 Photos . Updated: 15 Mar 2021, 09:56 AM IST HT Auto Desk Kia EV6 images were shared by the carmaker ahead of its official global debut later this month. 1/6Kia Motors has revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of EV6. 2/6The EV6 is Kia Motors' first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) to be launched. 3/6Kia EV6 has a crossover-like design and the front face wears the carmaker’s new logo. 4/6The character lines run along the bottom of the door before it heads upwards to connect the wrap-around tail lights at the back. It separates the rear glass and the spoiler almost like a Jaguar I-PACE. 5/6The interior of the new Kia EV6 appears quite plush, highlighted by a giant single unit digital display that houses instrument cluster and infotainment system in a split screen. 6/6Kia EV6 gets a two-spoke steering wheel, a floating two-storey centre console, which houses the start button, the rotating gear lever and what appears to be a spacious storage compartment too.