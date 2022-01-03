Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX all three colour options

In Pics: Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX all three colour options

3 Photos . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 02:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk
New Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX in Deep Metallic Red. It gets coloured alloy wheels, and a two-level single seat with dual tone colours.
New Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX in Deep Metallic Red. It gets coloured alloy wheels, and a two-level single seat with dual tone colours.
Both the new Yamaha FZS-Fi models come kitted with the company's Bluetooth Enabled Connect-X App. Other feature highlights include LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant.
Both the new Yamaha FZS-Fi models come kitted with the company's Bluetooth Enabled Connect-X App. Other feature highlights include LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant.
While the 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>115,900, the new FZS-Fi Dlx trim has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>118,900 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).
While the 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi has been priced at 115,900, the new FZS-Fi Dlx trim has been priced at 118,900 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).
