In Pics: Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX all three colour options 3 Photos . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 02:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/3New Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX in Deep Metallic Red. It gets coloured alloy wheels, and a two-level single seat with dual tone colours. 2/3Both the new Yamaha FZS-Fi models come kitted with the company's Bluetooth Enabled Connect-X App. Other feature highlights include LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant. 3/3While the 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi has been priced at ₹115,900, the new FZS-Fi Dlx trim has been priced at ₹118,900 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).