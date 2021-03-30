In pics: Watch MG Cyberster electric sportscar before unveiling 6 Photos . Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 01:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk MG Cyberster is scheduled to be unveiled on March 31, 2021 offering an 800 km range and 0-100 acceleration capability in less than three seconds. 1/6The MG Cyberster is claimed to have been inspired by the iconic MGB Roadster sports car. It boasts a suave and aerodynamic appearance with a sleek design, carbon fiber elements. 2/6The MG Cyberster has been created by MG global design team, for Gen Z, as the British automaker claims. The crisp lines, muscular fenders, and black alloy wheels add a stronger look to the car. 3/6The two-door MG Cyberster electric sportscar gets a complete digital cockpit, where both virtual and real elements are combined to create a digital experience. MG claims that it is the world's first electric super sports gaming cockpit. 4/6The MG Cyberster is claimed to have 5G connection capabilities. 5/6MG Cyberster gets an avant-garde shaped gamepad steering wheel with black and white contrast texture, four-dimensional button on the thumb, index finger button on top. 6/6The MG Cyberster gets zero gravity seats inside the cabin with a multi-surface splicing design, providing strong back support for the driver from all angles,