In pics: Watch MG Cyberster electric sportscar before unveiling

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 01:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • MG Cyberster is scheduled to be unveiled on March 31, 2021 offering an 800 km range and 0-100 acceleration capability in less than three seconds.
The MG Cyberster is claimed to have been inspired by the iconic MGB Roadster sports car. It boasts a suave and aerodynamic appearance with a sleek design, carbon fiber elements.
The MG Cyberster has been created by MG global design team, for Gen Z, as the British automaker claims. The crisp lines, muscular fenders, and black alloy wheels add a stronger look to the car.
The two-door MG Cyberster electric sportscar gets a complete digital cockpit, where both virtual and real elements are combined to create a digital experience. MG claims that it is the world's first electric super sports gaming cockpit.
The MG Cyberster is claimed to have 5G connection capabilities.
MG Cyberster gets an avant-garde shaped gamepad steering wheel with black and white contrast texture, four-dimensional button on the thumb, index finger button on top.
The MG Cyberster gets zero gravity seats inside the cabin with a multi-surface splicing design, providing strong back support for the driver from all angles,
