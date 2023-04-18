In Pics: Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition brings a rugged feel to the compact SUV
The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition adds cosmetic upgrades for a rugged look on the SUV and is available only on the 1.5 TSI GT variant.
The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition is exclusively available on the 1.5 TSI GT variant and is part of the upcoming ‘GT Limited Collection’ announced
The Taigun Trail Edition gets a chrome accent on the grille and a bold chrome accent on the lower grille
The Taigun Trail comes with ‘trail’ inspired graphics on the sides with a chrome lining on the door cladding
There's a new ‘Trail’ badge on the boot of the special edition model
The Taigun Trail Edition gets functional roof rails and a roof foil, which brings more utility to the model
The 16-inch wheels are finished in black on the Taigun Trail Edition, further adding to the sharp looks
The ORVMs are finished in black with red accents and get integrated puddle lamps that project the VW logo on the Trail edition
The cabin layout stays the same on the Taigun Trail Edition but you get 3D floor mats and SS foot pedals
The leatherette seat covers get the Trail name embossed with contrast red piping all around on the Taigun Trail Edition
Other features have been carried over including ambient lighting, electric sunroof, wireless charging, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital console and more
The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition will go on sale after June this year when the automaker starts rolling out the GT Limited Collection. Prices should be around ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom)
First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 15:24 PM IST
