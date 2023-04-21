In pics: Volkswagen Taigun Matte Grey Edition introduced
Market introduction of the Volkswagen Taigun Matte Grey Edition will take place from June 2023 onwards.
Volkswagen has introduced new Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint on the Taigun GT Plus MT. It is a part of the company's new GT Edge Limited Collection.
Market introduction of the vehicle will take place from June 2023 onwards.
Door handles, door mirrors and rear roof spoiler of the Taigun Matte Edition comes in glossy black.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Taigun Matte Edition gets GT branding on front grille, at rear as well as GT Fender badge.
Safety features on the vcehicle include rear seat belt reminder and electronic stability control.
Other features on the Volkswagen Taigun Matte Edition include smart touch climatronic auto AC and ventilated front seats.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Taigun
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now