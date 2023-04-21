HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Volkswagen Taigun Matte Grey Edition Introduced

In pics: Volkswagen Taigun Matte Grey Edition introduced

Market introduction of the Volkswagen Taigun Matte Grey Edition will take place from June 2023 onwards.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 17:00 PM
Volkswagen has introduced new Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint on the Taigun GT Plus MT. It is a part of the company's new GT Edge Limited Collection.
Volkswagen has introduced new Carbon Steel Grey Matte paint on the Taigun GT Plus MT. It is a part of the company's new GT Edge Limited Collection.
Market introduction of the vehicle will take place from June 2023 onwards. 
Market introduction of the vehicle will take place from June 2023 onwards. 
Door handles, door mirrors and rear roof spoiler of the Taigun Matte Edition comes in glossy black.
Door handles, door mirrors and rear roof spoiler of the Taigun Matte Edition comes in glossy black.
Taigun Matte Edition gets GT branding on front grille, at rear as well as GT Fender badge.
Taigun Matte Edition gets GT branding on front grille, at rear as well as GT Fender badge.
Safety features on the vcehicle include rear seat belt reminder and electronic stability control.
Safety features on the vcehicle include rear seat belt reminder and electronic stability control.
Other features on the Volkswagen Taigun Matte Edition include smart touch climatronic auto AC and ventilated front seats.
Other features on the Volkswagen Taigun Matte Edition include smart touch climatronic auto AC and ventilated front seats.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 17:00 PM IST
