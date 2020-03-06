In pics: Volkswagen launches new Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater SUV 6 Photos . Updated: 06 Mar 2020, 02:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Tiguan AllSpace SUV has been launched at an introductory price of ₹33.12 lakh. 1/6Volkswagen has launched BS 6-compliant Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater SUV with a tweaked grille compared to the regular Tiguan. 2/6The new Tiguan AllSpace is slightly longer than the 5-seater Tiguan and comes in seven different colours. 3/6The Tiguan AllSpace SUV has a panoramic sunroof and new muscular dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. 4/6On the inside, the cabin is quite plush and promises to offer dollops of space. The seats are made of Vienna leather. 5/6The new Tiguan continues to look stylishly bold with new LED head lights and sleek DRL unit. 6/6The Tiguan AllSpace SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp of peak power and has peak torque of 320 Nm.