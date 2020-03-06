In pics: Volkswagen launches new Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater SUV

6 Photos . Updated: 06 Mar 2020, 02:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The Tiguan AllSpace SUV has been launched at an introductory price of 33.12 lakh.
Volkswagen has launched BS 6-compliant Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater SUV with a tweaked grille compared to the regular Tiguan.
1/6Volkswagen has launched BS 6-compliant Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater SUV with a tweaked grille compared to the regular Tiguan.
The new Tiguan AllSpace is slightly longer than the 5-seater Tiguan and comes in seven different colours.
2/6The new Tiguan AllSpace is slightly longer than the 5-seater Tiguan and comes in seven different colours.
The Tiguan AllSpace SUV has a panoramic sunroof and new muscular dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels.
3/6The Tiguan AllSpace SUV has a panoramic sunroof and new muscular dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels.
On the inside, the cabin is quite plush and promises to offer dollops of space. The seats are made of Vienna leather.
4/6On the inside, the cabin is quite plush and promises to offer dollops of space. The seats are made of Vienna leather.
The new Tiguan continues to look stylishly bold with new LED head lights and sleek DRL unit.
5/6The new Tiguan continues to look stylishly bold with new LED head lights and sleek DRL unit.
The Tiguan AllSpace SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp of peak power and has peak torque of 320 Nm.
6/6The Tiguan AllSpace SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp of peak power and has peak torque of 320 Nm.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue