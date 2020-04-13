In pics: Toyota's next-gen Harrier 2021 is splendid. Here's why 10 Photos . Updated: 13 Apr 2020, 12:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk 'Harrier' is originally Toyota's mid-size SUV which has been around since late-1997. 1/10Toyota's next-gen Harrier recently appeared online in a promotion video leaked on Instagram. The company had announced its plans to release the new SUV in June this year. 2/10Despite a simple structure, the side view of the next-gen Harrier offers a dynamically changing body cross section. 3/10The new Harrier has a front view that emphasises its sharp styling through the continuity of lines flowing from the front upper grill through to the headlamps. 4/10The combination of a narrowed coupe cabin with sports car-like wheel housings extending from both sides of the body gives a generous ruggedness to the rear view. 5/10The SUV also gets a thin, sharp line of tail lamps and stop lamps. 6/10The centre console inside the new Toyota Harrier gets a wide and imposing impression of a horse's saddle. 7/10The interior gets synthetic leather treatment, and bentwood-inspired wood tones and piping throughout. 8/10A panoramic sunroof, used for the first time by Toyota, is equipped with electric shades and electro-chromatic windows. 9/10The new Harrier uses the TNGA (GA-K) platform for its basic structure. This creates a highly rigid body with a low centre of gravity in pursuit of both ride comfort and vehicle driving performance with a focus on driver sensitivity. 10/10The Digital Inner Mirror, used for the first time by Toyota, enables recording of images to the front and rear of the vehicle while driving.