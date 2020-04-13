In pics: Toyota's next-gen Harrier 2021 is splendid. Here's why

10 Photos . Updated: 13 Apr 2020, 12:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • 'Harrier' is originally Toyota's mid-size SUV which has been around since late-1997.
Toyota's next-gen Harrier recently appeared online in a promotion video leaked on Instagram. The company had announced its plans to release the new SUV in June this year.
1/10Toyota's next-gen Harrier recently appeared online in a promotion video leaked on Instagram. The company had announced its plans to release the new SUV in June this year.
Despite a simple structure, the side view of the next-gen Harrier offers a dynamically changing body cross section.
2/10Despite a simple structure, the side view of the next-gen Harrier offers a dynamically changing body cross section.
The new Harrier has a front view that emphasises its sharp styling through the continuity of lines flowing from the front upper grill through to the headlamps.
3/10The new Harrier has a front view that emphasises its sharp styling through the continuity of lines flowing from the front upper grill through to the headlamps.
The combination of a narrowed coupe cabin with sports car-like wheel housings extending from both sides of the body gives a generous ruggedness to the rear view.
4/10The combination of a narrowed coupe cabin with sports car-like wheel housings extending from both sides of the body gives a generous ruggedness to the rear view.
The SUV also gets a thin, sharp line of tail lamps and stop lamps.
5/10The SUV also gets a thin, sharp line of tail lamps and stop lamps.
The centre console inside the new Toyota Harrier gets a wide and imposing impression of a horse's saddle.
6/10The centre console inside the new Toyota Harrier gets a wide and imposing impression of a horse's saddle.
The interior gets synthetic leather treatment, and bentwood-inspired wood tones and piping throughout.
7/10The interior gets synthetic leather treatment, and bentwood-inspired wood tones and piping throughout.
A panoramic sunroof, used for the first time by Toyota, is equipped with electric shades and electro-chromatic windows.
8/10A panoramic sunroof, used for the first time by Toyota, is equipped with electric shades and electro-chromatic windows.
The new Harrier uses the TNGA (GA-K) platform for its basic structure. This creates a highly rigid body with a low centre of gravity in pursuit of both ride comfort and vehicle driving performance with a focus on driver sensitivity.
9/10The new Harrier uses the TNGA (GA-K) platform for its basic structure. This creates a highly rigid body with a low centre of gravity in pursuit of both ride comfort and vehicle driving performance with a focus on driver sensitivity.
The Digital Inner Mirror, used for the first time by Toyota, enables recording of images to the front and rear of the vehicle while driving.
10/10The Digital Inner Mirror, used for the first time by Toyota, enables recording of images to the front and rear of the vehicle while driving.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue