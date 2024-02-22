In pics: This funky EV previews a much-awaited electric hatchback in India
The updated Dacia Spring EV takes the design inspiration of the new generation Renault Duster and gives a preview of what the much-awaited Renault Kwi
...
Dacia has unveiled the facelifted Spring EV, which comes as a significantly updated iteration of the electric hatchback compared to the previous model. What's more interesting is that his Renault Kwid-based electric hatchback previews the Renault Kwid EV, which has been among the most awaited electric cars in India for a long time.
The exterior of Dacia Spring EV has been updated significantly and in detail. It sports a front fascia that looks like heavily inspired from new generation Renault Duster. The revamped front grille, LED headlamps, connected LED daytime running lights and the beefy bumper give it a bold crossover feel despite it being a small city hatchback.
Side profile of the car remains almost unchanged except the slightly tweaked fenders and ribbon on C pillar. Moving to the back, the hatchback has received a wide range of updating touches. It gets refreshed LED taillights connected by a chunky black plastic cladding, which again gives it a crossover vibe. The rear bumper too sports a revamped approach. It runs on 16-inch new design alloy wheels.
Moving inside the cabin of the new Dacia Spring, the interior has received a significant amount of update. The steering wheel is new, while the layered-looking dashboard now features a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console too has been updated, while the new toggler-like gear shifter looks funky.
The new Dacia Spring EV comes with a wide range of practicality focused updates as well. One of them is a 35-litre frunk under the hood. Moving to the back of the car, the electric hatchback sports a 308-litre capacity bot storage offering ample space for luggage. All these could make their way into the much awaited Renault Kwid EV as well.
While exterior and interior of new Dacia EV has received a wide range of esign and feature updates, respectively; the powertrain of the electric hatchback remains unchanged. It continues to draw energy from a 26.8 kWh battery pack, promising 220 km range on a single charge. What's new and interesting is that it now gets the capability of bi-directional charging, which means the battery onboard the EV can charge various electrical devices.
First Published Date: 22 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST
