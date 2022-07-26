HT Auto
In Pics: The Sion may be the first 'affordable' solar-powered electric car

The Sion from German start-up Sono Motors has a claimed combined range of over 400 kms.
By : HT Auto Desk
26 Jul 2022
Sono Motors, a German start-up, recently unveiled the final-series production version of its solar-powered electric vehicle called The Sion.
The Sion is all set to hit production lines from 2023 with plans of as many as 2.5 lakh units being manufactured in seven years.
The Sion is a five-door vehicle with 456 solar panels. These allow it to have an additional range of around 112 kms over a week. The battery itself gives it a range of around 300 kms per charge.
Sono Motors has already received 19,000 reservations for The Sion. The company plans to cater to both individual buyers as well as fleet operators.
Sono Motors plans to price The Sion at around $25,000.
First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 09:19 AM IST
