In pics: Tata Avinya electric car concept makes global debut
Tata Avinya electric car concept borrows its name from the Sanskrit word for innovation. The IN in the name stands for the Indian roads.
Tata Motors has unveiled its new electric vehicle concept, Avinya, which is based on the automaker's new Pure EV third-generation architecture. Tata Avinya is claimed to have been designed focusing on the Indian market.
The electric car concept Avinya comes with a suave styling that grabs attention easily. The car gets a sleek LED strip in form of a T that signifies Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya concept, based on the third generation of its Pure EV architecture, aims to achieve a range of beyond 500 kilometres. The concept vehicle is expected to enter production in 2025 and make way for various body types.
The refreshed DRL design of the Tata Avinya concept accentuates the width and proportions of the vehicle, hinting at more roominess on the inside. The design is also symbolic of horizon and possibilities that come with an electric vehicle.
Tata Avinya electric car concept features butterfly doors for easier entry and exit. The side profile indicates that the automaker has focused on boldness with large alloy wheels and masculinity of the SUV.
The interior of the Tata Avinya electric concept focuses on minimalist design along with the wellness of the passengers. It makes use of sustainable materials and offers more space for relaxation. The centre console houses an aroma diffuser to appeal to the sense of smell of the passengers.
Tata Avinya electric car concept gets a uniquely shaped steering wheel and is claimed to come with a host of connectivity features. A large touchscreen, with enabled voice commands, sits in the centre of the steering wheel. The front seat can rotate 360 degrees.
First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM IST
