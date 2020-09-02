In pics: Skoda unveils its first electric SUV - the Enyaq iV 6 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 11:05 AM IST HT Auto Desk The name Enyaq has been derived from the Irish word enya, which means source of life. The letter E at the beginning of Enyaq symbolises electromobility, while the letter Q at the end is a clear reference to Skoda's SUVs. 1/6Skoda has finally taken the covers off Enyaq iV, its first electric SUV. the Skoda Enyaq will be available in five versions, in both rear- or all-wheel drives, and the deliveries will begin next year. 2/6Enyaq iV is characterised by its LED-backlit grille, sculptural lines, with a short front and large wheels, as well as a generous height. The light-up grille has 130 LEDs. 3/6The electric SUV has a length of 4,649mm, a width of 1,879mm and a height of 1,616mm. The wheelbase measures 2,765 mm, while the boot capacity is 585 litres. 4/6The SUV has a spacious passenger compartment. The horizontally developed dashboard is characterised by the presence of the large 13-inch infotainment display. 5/6Skoda Enyaq iV will come with a set of three battery packs. The 55kWh battery provides 340km of driving range, the 62kWh battery offers 390km of driving range and the 82kWh battery provides 510km of driving range. 6/6Depending on the configuration, the SUV's total power varies from 148 hp to 306 hp. On the top of the range, the RS version will be able to reach 180 kmph of maximum speed and shoot 0 to 100 in 6.2 seconds.