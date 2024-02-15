In pics: Skoda Octavia facelift breaks cover with sharper look and new features
- The Skoda Octavia facelift gets minor yet significant changes to the exterior and interior design, and looks sharper than before.
Skoda has taken the wrap off its Octavia facelift after teasing it through various teaser images online. The all-new updated iteration of the Skoda Octavia sedan looks sharper and visually more appealing than the pre-facelift version. However, the facelifted version continues to carry the signature styling elements of the Octavia.
The 2024 Skoda Octavia facelift comes with a revamped front fascia where most of the changes took place. It gets a sharper and redesigned vertically grille flanked by revamped LED headlamps that come with integrated refreshed LED daytime running lights. The front bumper too have received a redesign touch and carries diamond pattern mesh grille.
At the side profile of the sedan, all-new Skoda Octavia facelift features revamped styling for the alloy wheels. The new dual-tone alloy wheels enhance the visual appeal. However, the sedan's overall side profile looks same as the pre-facelift version.
Moving to the back, the sculpted tailgate has been revamped, while the LED taillights come sporting a revamped motif. The rear bumper too has been updated to conclude the overall exterior redesigning effort. Keeping sync with he front and side profile, the Skoda Octavia facelift's rear profile too looks sharper than before.
Inside the cabin, the new Skoda Octavia facelift gets a redesigning treatment but the Czech automaker has kept the basic silhoutte same as the pre-facelift model. Also, the premiumness and high-end feel of the upmarket sedan is still there. However, the digital surface has been increased. It gets a new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, cruise control, rear type-C charging ports, and a sunroof.
The Octavia facelift gets a minimalistic cabin like the facelifted Superb and Kodiaq. There are chrome elements on the dashboard and the doors, and there is a black centre console that merges with the centre armrest. It gets a toggle-like drive-selector, unlike the new Skoda Superb sedan.
Globally, the Skoda Octavia facelift gets multiple powertrain options including turbocharged petrol and turbo-diesel units. Transmission options for the sedan include a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed automatic unit.
First Published Date: 15 Feb 2024, 13:25 PM IST
