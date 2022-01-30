Search
In pics: Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid reflects sheer opulence
In pics: Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid reflects sheer opulence
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is a bespoke one-off luxury car for Singapore.
By
HT Auto Desk
|
Updated on:
30 Jan 2022, 09:54 AM
1/11
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is based on the long-wheelbase variant of the luxury car.
2/11
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid gets Arctic White with a tint of violet for exterior paint theme.
3/11
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid carries distinctive styling inside the cabin on various parts including dashboard, door trims, door sills etc.
4/11
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is the second bespoke model for Singapore from the Rolls-Royce, as the British luxury car marquee designed SG50 Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost before to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary.
5/11
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid takes inspiration from Vanda Miss Joaquim, which is a hybrid orchid and national flower of Singapore.
6/11
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid's interior has been designed by UK-based artist and textile designer Helen Amy Murray.
7/11
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid uses a unique, hand-sculpted silk artwork behind a pure glass that runs uninterrupted across the car's fascia.
8/11
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid's hand-sculpted silk artwork comes featuring Grace White, Havana, and Smoke Grey with Dark Olive stitching.
9/11
Rolls-Royce took two-years time to built this bespoke Phantom Orchid.
10/11
Rolls-Royce selected the orchid as an inspirational theme for resilience, beauty, and strength.
11/11
Rolls-Royce is yet to announce pricing of the bespoke Phantom Orchid.
First Published Date:
30 Jan 2022, 09:54 AM IST
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rolls-Royce
luxury cars
Phantom Orchid
