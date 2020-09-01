In pics: Rolls-Royce launches new Ghost sedan - one of the quietest cars on road 6 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2020, 07:08 PM IST HT Auto Desk The new chassis of the Rolls-Royce Ghost includes, for the first time in the world of cars, a damping unit for the upper wishbone, which is located above the front suspension. 1/6Rolls-Royce has launched the new Ghost sedan that it claims to be the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet with a post opulent design philosophy. 2/6The new Ghost's exterior design is highlighted by the square headlights that combine diodes and lasers to illuminate the road up to 600 meters ahead. 3/6The rear parts of the sedan's radiator grille slats are brushed so that they are not as shiny and do not reflect as much light. 4/6In the new Rolls-Royce Ghost, the lines are also simple and elegant, and the side glazing, for example, has the same area both at the front and at the back. 5/6Rolls-Royce promises that the sedan will be one of the quietest cars on the road. To achieve this, the Rolls-Royce team began by adapting the sedan's aluminium spaceframe architecture, which itself offers benefits owing to the metal’s higher acoustic impedance compared with steel and its construction from complex forms rather than flat, resonant surfaces. 6/6Under the car's long hood is a 6.75-liter twelve-cylinder with double supercharging with an output of 420 kW with a torque of 850 Nm.