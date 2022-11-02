HT Auto
In pics: New Honda WR-V is bigger, bolder and better

The new WR-V is vastly different in terms of looks and design as well as features compared to the WR-V sold in Indian markets currently.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Nov 2022, 16:17 PM
Honda Cars has taken the covers off the new generation WR-V sub-compact SUV for global markets. The new-look WR-V comes with massive changes in design, features and specifications.
Honda Cars has taken the covers off the new generation WR-V sub-compact SUV for global markets. The new-look WR-V comes with massive changes in design, features and specifications.
Honda has mostly reworked the design of the new WR-V. The India-spec SUV is more influenced by the design of Jazz. The model launched in Indonesia has a more SUV stance with a bolder front face.
Honda has mostly reworked the design of the new WR-V. The India-spec SUV is more influenced by the design of Jazz. The model launched in Indonesia has a more SUV stance with a bolder front face.
Unlike the India-spec model, the new WR-V sheds a lot of chrome from the grille. It now gets chrome patterns on the grille with RS badging.
Unlike the India-spec model, the new WR-V sheds a lot of chrome from the grille. It now gets chrome patterns on the grille with RS badging.
The grille is flanked by slim LED headlights and DRL units. The SUV also come with sequential turn indicators.
The grille is flanked by slim LED headlights and DRL units. The SUV also come with sequential turn indicators.
The SUV stance of the new WR-V is more prominent from the sides. The strong character lines, sloping roofline and large wheel arches may remind one of other Japanese and Korean SUVs present in the Indian market.
The SUV stance of the new WR-V is more prominent from the sides. The strong character lines, sloping roofline and large wheel arches may remind one of other Japanese and Korean SUVs present in the Indian market.
Honda WR-V comes with dual-tone exterior colour option with a blackened roof. However, it does not get any sunroof.
Honda WR-V comes with dual-tone exterior colour option with a blackened roof. However, it does not get any sunroof.
The SUV stands on a set of 16-in or 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The front wheels come with 16-inch disc brakes on either side.
The SUV stands on a set of 16-in or 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The front wheels come with 16-inch disc brakes on either side.
Honda has also made several changes on the inside of the new WR-V SUV. It now comes with two dual-tone interior colour theme, a minimalistic dashboard and leather seats.
Honda has also made several changes on the inside of the new WR-V SUV. It now comes with two dual-tone interior colour theme, a minimalistic dashboard and leather seats.
The interior is stitched up in red to give it a sport accent and justify its RS badging. It also gets a touchscreen infotainment screen and a 4.2-inch TFT driver dispaly.
The interior is stitched up in red to give it a sport accent and justify its RS badging. It also gets a touchscreen infotainment screen and a 4.2-inch TFT driver dispaly.
Honda has increased the boot space of the new WR-V to 380 litres. It also offers 60:40 split for rear seats to open up more space for luggage.
Honda has increased the boot space of the new WR-V to 380 litres. It also offers 60:40 split for rear seats to open up more space for luggage.
The SUV now stands 4,060 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width and 1,608 mm in height. It is around 60 mm longer, 46 mm wider and 7 mm taller than the WR-V sold in India. The new WR-V also comes with increased ground clearance at 220 mm.
The SUV now stands 4,060 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width and 1,608 mm in height. It is around 60 mm longer, 46 mm wider and 7 mm taller than the WR-V sold in India. The new WR-V also comes with increased ground clearance at 220 mm.
