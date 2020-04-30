In pics: MG Hector retrofitted as an ambulance to fight Covid-19 6 Photos . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 06:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk MG Hector SUV was launched in India in June of 2019 as the company's first offering here. 1/6MG Motor India has retrofitted a Hector SUV as an ambulance and has donated the vehicle to healthcare authorities in Gujarat's Vadodara. 2/6The converted Hector SUV gets internal lighting and a top light bar with siren and amplifier. 3/6The SUV can be put into service immediately and the process of retrofitting it was done on priority within 10 days because of an urgent need for support from officials in Vadodara. 4/6The converted Hector SUV comes equipped with an imported auto loading stretcher, an oxygen system with cylinder and a medicine cabinet with five-parameter monitor. 5/6The ambulance also has a jump seat for attendant. It additionally gets an inverter with battery and sockets as well as a few other medical equipment. 6/6The SUV was turned into an ambulance by MG Motor's engineering team at Halol in partnership with Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders.