In pics: Mercedes-Benz launches A-Class Limousine in India

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Mar 2021, 01:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Mercedes A-Class Limousine is offered with three engine options and two transmission options, and will be locally assembled.
  • The sedan can fire to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 225 kmph.

1/7Mercedes A-Class Limousine has been officially launched in India at a starting price tag of 30.90 lakh. The diesel A-Class has been priced at 40.90 lakh while the AMG is priced at 56.24 lakh (all ex-showroom prices). (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
2/7The A-Class Limousine - offered in A 200, A 200d and A 35 AMG variants- now sits at the entry-level luxury sedan segment, especially targeting young customers and those looking to enter the luxury car space for the first time. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
3/7Mercedes A-Class Limousine gets a 1.3-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine options. There is also a range-topping Mercedes-AMG A 35 which packs a 2.-litre turbo petrol. The petrol A-Class Limousine has a seven-speed DCT box while the diesel gets an eight-speed DCT unit. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
4/7 The A-Class slightly resembles the CLA that it seeks to replace in the Indian car market. The five-spoke alloys add a sporty touch. It has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm.(Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
5/7At the front, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs sit on either side. Over at the rear, LED tail lights and a large rear window completes the back visual profile of the car. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
6/7A-Class packs in a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which merges with another 10.25-inch driver display unit. Turbine-like air vents, ambient lights, latest MBUX system, walnut open pore trim and more highlight the cabin of the sedan. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
7/7The car will also be offered in five colour options - Mohave Silver, Grey, Black, Blue and Indium Silver. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
