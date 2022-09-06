In pics: Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs
Mahindra has revealed five new electric SUVs that they will launch in the future. They will be under two brands, XUV and BE. Mahindra will first reveal XUV400 EV on September 8th.
The XUV.e9 will be based on INGLO platform.
The XUV.e9 will measure 4790 mm in length, 1905 mm in width and 1690 mm in height.
The wheelbase of Mahindra XUV.e9 will be 2775 mm.
The Mahindra BE.05 will launch in October 2025. The manufacturer is placing BE.05 as a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV).
The Mahindra BE.05 measures 4370 mm in length, 1900 mm in width and 1635 mm in height.
The wheelbase of Mahindra BE.05 will be 2775 mm.
First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 16:15 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Electric SUVs Electric SUVs Born Electric Mahindra Born Electric Mahindra BE05 XUV E9 Mahindra XUVE9
