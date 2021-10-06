Top Sections
In Pics: India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 revealed

6 Photos . Updated: 06 Oct 2021, 05:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is likely to arrive in the Indian market but an official launch timeline is yet to be revealed.
  • The Tiger Sport 660 comes with a class-leading 10,000 miles (16,000 km) or 12 months service interval.

1/6At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.
2/6Some of the key rivals to the new Tiger Sport 660 include the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT.
3/6The new adventure tourer by Triumph benefits from a semi-faired design with a very sharp-looking twin-beam headlamp.
4/6Some of the key feature highlights of the new Tiger Sport 660 includes a full-LED lighting package, a Bluetooth-ready digital instrument cluster, traction control, switchable ABS, and two riding modes (Rain and Road) as standard.
5/6The Tiger Sport 660 has been offered with a class-leading 10,000 miles (16,000 km) or 12 months service interval.
6/6Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is also slated to arrive in the Indian market but an official launch timeline is yet to be revealed.
