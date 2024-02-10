In pics: India-bound 2024 Renault Duster revealed
- In the global market, the 2024 Renault Duster will be offered with three engine options.
Renault has unveiled the Duster officially in the global market. The same model will be coming to the Indian market later this year. This is the third generation of the SUV that will be going on sale. Duster will also be sold under the Dacia brand.
Renault has updated the Duster SUV with a sharper face which includes a Y-shaped LED headlight unit, LED DRLs placed on the new-look grille, new bumper which makes the SUV appear more rugged than before, as well as new air intakes
At the sides, the new Duster comes with a new set of blacked-out alloy wheels placed under square-shaped wheel arches cladded with plastic for a rugged appearance and roof rails.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
1499 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1199 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
26.8kWh 105 kmph 271 Km
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
At the rear, the SUV gets similar Y-shaped LED taillights and the Renault and Duster badge on the tailgate. Overall, Duster looks much more butch than before.
Powering the 2024 Duster will be three engine options - a 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol and an LPG powertrain. As of now, it is not known which engine options will be coming to the indian market.
The 2024 Duster is based on CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.
The interior includes a new free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, bronze accents on the AC vents, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, USB and wireless charging ports among others. The entire cabin of the five-seater SUV has been given a dual-tone theme.
First Published Date: 10 Feb 2024, 13:17 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS