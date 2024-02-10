HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: India Bound 2024 Renault Duster Revealed

In pics: India-bound 2024 Renault Duster revealed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2024, 13:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • In the global market, the 2024 Renault Duster will be offered with three engine options.
2024 Renault Duster
1/7
Renault has unveiled the Duster officially in the global market. The same model will be coming to the Indian market later this year. This is the third generation of the SUV that will be going on sale. Duster will also be sold under the Dacia brand. 
2024 Renault Duster
Renault has unveiled the Duster officially in the global market. The same model will be coming to the Indian market later this year. This is the third generation of the SUV that will be going on sale. Duster will also be sold under the Dacia brand. 
2024 Renault Duster
2/7
Renault has updated the Duster SUV with a sharper face which includes a Y-shaped LED headlight unit, LED DRLs placed on the new-look grille, new bumper which makes the SUV appear more rugged than before, as well as new air intakes
2024 Renault Duster
Renault has updated the Duster SUV with a sharper face which includes a Y-shaped LED headlight unit, LED DRLs placed on the new-look grille, new bumper which makes the SUV appear more rugged than before, as well as new air intakes
2024 Renault Duster
3/7
At the sides, the new Duster comes with a new set of blacked-out alloy wheels placed under square-shaped wheel arches cladded with plastic for a rugged appearance and roof rails. 
2024 Renault Duster
At the sides, the new Duster comes with a new set of blacked-out alloy wheels placed under square-shaped wheel arches cladded with plastic for a rugged appearance and roof rails. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
1499 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
999 cc Petrol Both
₹ 4.70 - 6.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kardian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
1199 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs
View Details
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999.0 Petrol Both
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999.0 Petrol Both
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
26.8kWh 105 kmph 271 Km
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
2024 Renault Duster
4/7
At the rear, the SUV gets similar Y-shaped LED taillights and the Renault and Duster badge on the tailgate. Overall, Duster looks much more butch than before. 
2024 Renault Duster
At the rear, the SUV gets similar Y-shaped LED taillights and the Renault and Duster badge on the tailgate. Overall, Duster looks much more butch than before. 
2024 Renault Duster
5/7
Powering the 2024 Duster will be three engine options - a 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol and an LPG powertrain. As of now, it is not known which engine options will be coming to the indian market. 
2024 Renault Duster
Powering the 2024 Duster will be three engine options - a 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol and an LPG powertrain. As of now, it is not known which engine options will be coming to the indian market. 
2024 Renault Duster
6/7
The 2024 Duster is based on CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.
2024 Renault Duster
The 2024 Duster is based on CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.
2024 Renault Duster
7/7
The interior includes a new free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, bronze accents on the AC vents, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, USB and wireless charging ports among others. The entire cabin of the five-seater SUV has been given a dual-tone theme.
2024 Renault Duster
The interior includes a new free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, bronze accents on the AC vents, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, USB and wireless charging ports among others. The entire cabin of the five-seater SUV has been given a dual-tone theme.
First Published Date: 10 Feb 2024, 13:17 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault India Duster 2024 Duster

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.