In pics: Hyundai reveals Staria MPV with unusual design and roomy interior

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 09:52 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Hyundai Staria has a distinctive and futuristic appeal.
  • Its interior has been finished with high quality materials and is made in a minimalist style.
Hyundai has officially taken the covers off its new Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) through a digital premiere. The Staria stands out with its unusual design in the style of spaceships, as well as a very roomy interior.
Hyundai says the key theme of the exterior is the curved line, which should evoke associations with a strip of light that illuminates the Earth's horizon at sunrise when viewed from space.
2. The Staria MPV stands 5,253 mm in length, 1,997 mm in width, and 1,990 mm high. The wheelbase of the Staria is 3,273 mm.
The low-set LED headlights located on the sides, a massive chrome grille, and large panoramic side windows with a low line also give Hyundai Staria a distinctive and futuristic appeal.
At the top of the front console is a virtual instrument cluster enclosed in a separate unit, and to the right of the driver there is a 10.25-inch multimedia screen. Under the ceiling, under the front panel, as well as in the central tunnel of the car, there are many compartments for transporting various small items.
The Hyundai Staria will be available in 11, 9, 7-seat configurations as well as a two-seater commercial version.
The minivan engine lineup includes a 2.2-litre turbodiesel developing 177 hp. and 431 Nm of torque, and as an alternative there will be a 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit producing 272 hp of power and 331 Nm of peak torque.
