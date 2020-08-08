In pics: GM's Cadillac unveils first electric SUV - Lyriq 6 Photos . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 03:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Cadillac Lyriq has been debuted about four months later than planned, with GM having postponed the reveal because of the coronavirus pandemic. 1/6General Motors has unveiled the first in a series of Cadillac electric vehicles - the Lyriq. The all-electric mid-size SUV is due to start US production in late 2022. 2/6GM has chosen the Lyriq to lead the transformation of its traditional combustion engine lineup to an electric one. 3/6The highlight of the Lyriq is its mammoth 33-inch touchscreen that stretches across the cockpit and boasts twice the resolution of a 4K television. 4/6All versions of Cadillac Lyriq claim to have a range of over 300 miles (around 482 kilometres). Its range would beat Audi’s e-tron and Jaguar’s I-Pace, but Tesla’s Model Y and X crossovers already boast that ability. 5/6Cadillac will offer the Lyriq in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, as well as an enhanced version of Super Cruise, its hands-free driver-assistance system. The Lyriq also will be able to park itself. 6/6Cadillac's Lyriq SUV is part of a bid to revitalize the flagging luxury brand and make inroads in a market so far dominated by electric carmaker Tesla.