In pics: GM's Cadillac unveils first electric SUV - Lyriq

6 Photos . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 03:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The Cadillac Lyriq has been debuted about four months later than planned, with GM having postponed the reveal because of the coronavirus pandemic.
General Motors has unveiled the first in a series of Cadillac electric vehicles - the Lyriq. The all-electric mid-size SUV is due to start US production in late 2022.
GM has chosen the Lyriq to lead the transformation of its traditional combustion engine lineup to an electric one.
The highlight of the Lyriq is its mammoth 33-inch touchscreen that stretches across the cockpit and boasts twice the resolution of a 4K television.
All versions of Cadillac Lyriq claim to have a range of over 300 miles (around 482 kilometres). Its range would beat Audi’s e-tron and Jaguar’s I-Pace, but Tesla’s Model Y and X crossovers already boast that ability.
Cadillac will offer the Lyriq in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, as well as an enhanced version of Super Cruise, its hands-free driver-assistance system. The Lyriq also will be able to park itself.
Cadillac's Lyriq SUV is part of a bid to revitalize the flagging luxury brand and make inroads in a market so far dominated by electric carmaker Tesla.
