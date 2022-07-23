In pics: GM's Cadillac Celestiq Concept, will spawn flagship electric sedan
Cadillac has showcased the new Celestiq Concept. It takes some inspiration from the past models of Cadillac but still looks futuristic. The details of the production-spec version are not known yet.
Say hello to Celestiq, an all-electric sedan from Cadillac. The details about the production-spec version could be revealed later this year.
The typical design language of Cadillac vehicles is still visible in the Celestiq concept.
The interior of the Celestiq will come with a massive 55-inch advanced LED screen
As expected, the rear of the Celestiq feels luxurious. There is a centre console with a small touchscreen that will be used to control various functions.
The rear occupants get their own rear entertainment screens.
