In pics: From sporty colour to new design, what Hyundai Creta N Line SUV offers

5/5

The all-new Hyundai Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Thee is no diesel engine on offer for this SUV, unlike the regular iteration of Creta. The engine is available with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic transmission choices. This SUV is apable of churning out 158 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque, while it can sprint 0-100 kmph in just under nine seconds. It comes with three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport, while there are three traction modes as well, which are: Snow, Sand and Mud.