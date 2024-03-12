In pics: From sporty colour to new design, what Hyundai Creta N Line SUV offers
Hyundai Creta N Line comes as a sportier iteration of the mid-size SUV, carrying a host of distinctive styling elements and a new paint theme, powered
...
Hyundai launched its much awaited Creta N Line in India on March 11. It comes as a sportier iteration of the highly popular mid-size SUV, carrying a host of distinctive styling elements and new paint theme. Bookings for the sporty SUV have been already opened few days back at an amount of ₹25,000, while delivery of the car is slated to commence soon.
The Hyundai Creta N Line SUV comes available in two trim options: N8 and N10. The SUV is priced between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets six different exterior colour options, which include three dual-tone themes with black roof and three single-tone themes. The single-tone colours are Atlas White, Abyss Black and Titan Grey Matte. The dual-tone colours are Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.
On the design front, the Hyundai Creta N Line gets a distinctive front profile thanks to an N Line-spec radiator grille, skid plates and red accents on lower bumper. Moving to the side profile, the SUV gets red side skirts, sporty 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels featuring red brake callipers. At the back, the red accents and twin exhaust muzzle along with a skid plate enhance its sportiness.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
The cabin of the newly launched Hyundai Creta N Line wears an all-black theme, which comes with contrasting red accents and stitches on different parts like dashboard, centre console, gear shifter, steering wheel and seats. The layout inside the cabin remains same as the regular version of the Creta.
The all-new Hyundai Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Thee is no diesel engine on offer for this SUV, unlike the regular iteration of Creta. The engine is available with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic transmission choices. This SUV is apable of churning out 158 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque, while it can sprint 0-100 kmph in just under nine seconds. It comes with three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport, while there are three traction modes as well, which are: Snow, Sand and Mud.
First Published Date: 12 Mar 2024, 14:34 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS