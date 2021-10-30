In Pics: First-ever 2021 Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition 5 Photos . Updated: 30 Oct 2021, 03:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Olympic champion Sumit Antil has been gifted first-even Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition. 2/5The new XUV700 Javelin Edition honours the Olympic gold medalists with a special paint livery. The car adorns a golden hue which can be found on the front vertical grille slats, rear decals, and also on the brand logo. 3/5Sumit Antil, owner of first XUV700 Javelin Edition, has clinched a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics. 4/5After Sumit Antil, XUV700 Javelin Edition will also be gifted to Neeraj Chopra, and Avani Lekhara, who managed to secure gold medals at the recently held Olympics/Paralympics. 5/5The new XUV700 Javelin Edition carries Golden hues inside the cabin as well, contributing to a richer, and premium feel inside the car.