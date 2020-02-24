In pics: Donald Trump's 'The Beast' Roars in Ahmedabad 5 Photos . Updated: 24 Feb 2020, 04:15 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Beast is the official vehicle responsible for transporting US President Donald Trump. It is a Cadillac like no other. In fact, it is a car like no other and is often referred to as a battle tank. 1/5US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday (February 24) on a two-day official trip to India. He was accorded an extremely warm welcome under a heavy security cover. 2/5At the core of Trump's security arrangement was his official vehicle - The Beast. The 2018 model Cadillac is a car like no other and is often touted as a tank on four wheels. And for good reasons. 3/5Locals in Ahmedabad got a close glimpse of the cavalcade, the Beast in particular. The car has military grade armour at least five inches thick, Combination of dual hardness steel, aluminium, titanium and ceramic has been used to break up any projectiles that may be aimed at it. 4/5The doors of The Beast are armoured-plated, 8 inches thick and the weight of a cabin door of a Boeing 757 jet. When closed they form a 100% seal to protect the occupants in the event of even a chemical attack. They can also be electrified to prevent intruders. The windows of The Beast have five layers of glass and polycarbonate. 5/5The car is armed with pump-action shotguns and tear gas cannons. Bags of the President’s blood type is kept on board in case he needs transfusion.