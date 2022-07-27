In pics: City of the future, NEOM to shun cars of today
Saudi Arabia is building a megacity called NEOM which is being promised as a sprawling location for 100 million residents.
Saudi Arabia is working on a megacity of the future called NEOM that would eventually home around 100 million people. The city will have both Saudi residents as well as foreigners.
NEOM would be a biotech and digital hub spread over 34 square kilometers with its own controlled weather and natural ventilation system. The entire energy requirement would come from renewable sources like solar and wind.
While NEOM will also boast of some very impressive architectural structures, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has emphasized that it would fulfill the car-free utopia and instead have alternate transport options.
NEOM would eventually have air taxis and a central rail line to connect one part of the city to another. Those in the know say that every residence would be only a short distance away from lifestyle requirement centers.
The first phase of NEOM is likely to be completed by 2030 and is being developed at a mammoth cost of $319 billion.
While skeptics and critics slam NEOM as an exercise in futility and in vanity, Saudi authorities are confident that it could be the start of what urban centers look like in the times to come.
First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 10:58 AM IST
