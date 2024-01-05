In pics: 2024 Kia Sonet pre-bookings open, will come with ADAS

6/10

Kia will offer the 2024 Sonet in three engine options. There is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A plethora of transmission choices will be available. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be mated with a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.-litre turbo petrol motor will be married to either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit. The diesel motor will be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed iMT or six-speed AT.