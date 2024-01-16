In pics: 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift makes entry, gets new look & fresh features

8/8

The all-new 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift has been launched at a price range of ₹ 10,99,900 and ₹ 19,99,900 (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory, which means, after a certain period, the automakr will hike the price of the SUV. However, it has not specified when the car's price will be hiked. The Creta facelift prices starts ₹ 13,000 higher than the outgoing model, while the top-end variant costs ₹ 80,000 more than its predecessor. It will comete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, MG Astor etc.