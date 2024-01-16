In pics: 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift makes entry, gets new look & fresh features
- 2024 Hyundai Creta has been finally launched in India with a significantly updated design, a host of fresh new features.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta has been finally launched in India.
The new Creta gets a completely revamped front profile. The front grille has donned a new design in line with the other models of the brand, while it has become bigger than before. Highlighting the fascia is the new design headlamps and LD daytime running lights, while adding more style to the car is the sleek LED light bar connecting the DRLs. The bumper too gets a revamped appearance.
Dimensionally, the new Creta measures 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height with the roof rack. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm, which is the same as the outgoing model. The overall silhoutte of the SUV remains same as the outgoing model. However, the changes at the exterior are prominent at the front and rear profile alongside the redesigned alloy wheels.
Moving to the rear profile, the SUV sports a revamped look as well. The sculpted tailgate features a sleek LED bar connecting the boxy looking LED taillights. This is a design philosophy almost every modern car is adopting and new Hyundai Creta is no different than them. The LED strip runs through the centre of the tailgate, while other design updates at the rear include a roof spoiler, updated beefy bumper with skid plate etc.
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a heavily revamped cabin that boasts a significantly updated dashboard sporting redesigned AC vents, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a large fully digita instrument cluster. The centre console too hosts a wide range of conrol butons and touch panels. The touchscreen infotainment system and the centre console come ergonomic and driver-centric designed.
The new Creta comes with a host of safety features as well as fresh convenience features. One of the key features onboard is the 360 degree camera allowing a surround view of the car to the driver. This enhances the safety of the vehicle and its occupants. Other safety features include Level 2 ADAS with as many as 19 features, electronic stability program, six airbags, improved body-shell rigidity etc.
On the powertrain front, the new 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets three different engine options which include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5 turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options for the updated iteration of the SUV include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed iVT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT.
The all-new 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift has been launched at a price range of ₹10,99,900 and ₹19,99,900 (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory, which means, after a certain period, the automakr will hike the price of the SUV. However, it has not specified when the car's price will be hiked. The Creta facelift prices starts ₹13,000 higher than the outgoing model, while the top-end variant costs ₹80,000 more than its predecessor. It will comete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, MG Astor etc.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2024, 13:40 PM IST
