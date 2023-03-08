In pics: 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric claims a driving range of 490 km
Hyundai Kona Electric is now larger in terms of dimensions when compared to the previous generations.
Hyundai has unveiled the 2023 Kona Electric globally. The manufacturer has completely revamped the vehicle.
Hyundai Kona Electric has a claimed WLTP range of 490 km. The manufacturer says that the Kona was designed as an EV first and then an ICE vehicle.
The side profile has sharp creases just like the Tucson. The lighting elements are also entirely new.
The interior is also all-new for the 2023 Kona Electric. There are two 12.3-inch screens. One is for the driver's display while the other one is for the infotainment system.
The rear seats are fully foldable. The boot space of the 2023 Kona Electric is rated for 466 litres.
There is BlueLink connected car technology, Over-the-Air updates, digital key, Connected Car Navigation Cockpit and much more.
The Kona will be offered as an EV, ICE and with a sportier N Line version.
The speaker system on the Kona Electric is sourced from Bose. There is also a subwoofer on offer.
There is also Advanced Driver Aids System on offer. There are features such as Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and High Beam Assist (HBA). It also equipped with various driving convenience functions, such as Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA).
There is an LED lightbar in the front as well as at the rear. The headlamps and the tail lamps are new as well.
Kona Electric measures 4,355 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width and 1,575 mm in height. The wheelbase is also longer at 2,660 mm.
First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 08:51 AM IST
