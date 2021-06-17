Home
Auto
Photos
In pics: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition unveiled in India
In pics: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition unveiled in India
7 Photos
Updated: 17 Jun 2021, 01:24 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 sits at the top of the Mercedes sedan lineup in the country. Launch Edition of Mercdes S-Class has been brought in via the CBU route.
1/7Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the all-new S-Class Launch Edition in the country at ₹2.17 crore. The latest edition of the sedan is loaded with technology and comfort functions. It sports AMG exteriors and 20-inch AMG alloys for the first time.
2/7The new Mercedes S-Class sedan features AMG front apron in A-wing design with large air intakes and fins in chrome as well as front splitter in chrome. Rear apron, visible tailpipe and side sill panels also come in chrome elements.
3/7The 2021 Mercedes S-Class features a panoramic sliding sunroof which comes with a control-via-touch slider. It brightens the interior ambience and also makes the sedan visually appealing from the outside.
4/7The cabin of the new S-Class sedan features a new 12.8-inch OLED central display which comes integrated with NTG7 MBUX navigation technology. There is a 12.3-inch driver display. The infotainment system can be personalized with voice recognition and finger print sensor technologies.
5/7The cabin seats come in two fits - Macchiato beige and Sienna brown nappa leather. There is Wireless Smartphone Integration available via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Premium quotient is uplifted with Burmester 4D surround sound system and 64 colour active ambient lighting,
6/7Rear of the new S-Class comes with ample comfort and functionalities. Rear passengers get leg-rest, a tablet in the central armrest at the back and two more screens behind the front seats for entertainment. Both front and rear passengers get massage options.
7/7S-Class 2021 Launch Edition will be offered with 450 4Matic (petrol) and 400d 4Matic (diesel) engines under the hood. While the former has 362 hp and 500 Nm of torque, the diesel unit offers 326 hp and mammoth 720 Nm of torque.
