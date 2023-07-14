In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the brand's first high-performance EV

6/10

The Ioniq 5 N has a top speed of 260 kph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds when the Boost Mode is engaged. The battery pack has a capacity of 84 kWh and it can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes while using a 350 kWh fast charger. As of now, Hyundai has not declared the driving range officially.