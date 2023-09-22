In pics: Hyundai i20 N Line facelift now comes with manual gearbox
Hyundai i20 N Line now starts at ₹9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹12.32 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the i20 N Line in the Indian market. The prices now start at ₹9.99 lakh and go up to ₹12.32 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The hot hatchback will be offered only with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
Up-front the headlamp has been updated and is now an all LED unit. The same headlamp is being used on the standard i20 as well. The manufacturer offers automatic headlamps as standard. The new headlamp setup has been on offer on the global version of the i20 for quite some time now.
The front grille has been redesigned. It is finshed in piano black and is quite bold. The front bumper has been redesigned as well and it looks more aggressive than before. There are red accents to accentuate the sportiness of the hot hatchback.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
On the sides, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels that come with N-line badging. Apart from this, there are no changes to the side profile. There is a piano black side sill with red accent.
The interior is blacked out with red accents. Hyundai is also offering red ambient lighting. The seats are finished in leather seats with the N logo and the gear shifter is wrapped in perforated leather. The three-spoke steering wheel is unique to the i20 N Line.
The dashboard layout is identical to the standard i20. So, it comes with low dashboard with horizontal lines that integrate seamlessly with the AC vents. Hyundai has not made any changes to the instrument cluster. It is the same digital unit with a multi-information display in the between.
The biggest addition to the i20 N Line is the new 6-speed manual gearbox. Earlier, the i20 N Line was only offered with a DCT gearbox and a 6-speed iMT. Both gearboxes will be available with the N6 and N8 variants. The DCT gearbox is a 7-speed unit.
Hyundai has not made any changes to the i20 N Line. It is still the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It puts out 118 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 172 Nm at 1,500 - 4,000 rpm.
The new Hyundai i20 N Line is available in an array of color options, including Abyss Black (New), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof, and Thunder Blue with Abyss Black Roof.
The new Hyundai i20 N Line comes with more than 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, 7 Ambient Sounds of Nature, Over-the-Air updates for maps and infotainment, Multilanguage UI support accommodating 10 Regional and 2 International languages, and a convenient C-Type charger.
In terms of safety, the i20 N Line is equipped with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, All Disc Brakes, automatic headlamps among others.
First Published Date: 22 Sep 2023, 12:45 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now