In pics: 2023 Hyundai i20 looks sharper and gets more features

Hyundai i20 is now offered only with a naturally aspirated petrol engine.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2023, 13:48 PM
1/10
Hyundai has launched the 2023 i20 in the Indian market. The prices now starts at 6.99 lakh and goes up to 11.01 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer is also offering extended warranty of up to 1 lakh km or 3 years. The 2023 i20 is offered in six monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. 
2/10
The new Hyundai i20 is available in a stunning array of color options, including Amazon Grey (New), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White plus Black Roof, and Fiery Red plus Black Roof. Hyundai has not made any changes to the digital instrument cluster. It is shared with other Hyundai vehicles. 
3/10
Hyundai has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and it will now be offered only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 83 bhp with the 5-speed manual gearbox and 88 bhp with the IVT automatic transmission.
4/10
The interior is now finished in new dual tone grey and black interiors, semi leatherette seat design and leatherette application door armrest. There is ambient lighting, a BOSE premium 7 speaker system, a new key and much more. The i20 is quite spacious with ample amount of legroom and shoulder room.
5/10
In terms of safety, the i20 comes with Burglar alarm, Emergency stop signal, rear parking camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, headlamp escort function and automatic headlamps,
6/10
The dual-tone cabin theme helps in opening up a sense of airiness and the electric sunroof further enhances this as it lets in decent amount of sunlight.
7/10
The infotainment system comes with 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, Over-the-Air updates, Multilanguage UI support accommodating 10 Regional and 2 International languages, and a convenient C-Type charger. 
8/10
The exterior has been updated with new sharper bumpers and there is a skid plate on the rear bumper as well. There is a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels as well. Up-front, there is a new set of LED headlamps as well which come with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
9/10
The i20 comes with 26 Standard safety features including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Antilock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) and much more. The three-point seatbelt with seatbelt reminders for all seats adds an extra layer of security.
10/10
The steering wheel now has a D-cut design and it is still a multifunction unit. There is automatic climate control, USB charger and a minimal dashboard.
First Published Date: 08 Sep 2023, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai i20

