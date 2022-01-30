You could win a Chevy Corvette Z51 for finding a dog if you live in this country

The dog's family has organised a Marley Parade, requesting people to gas up their vehicles and drive together a slew of cars that have flyers about missing dog stuck on the bonnets.

A family that lives in California, US is offering thousands of dollars in cash and a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 to anyone who can find their missing dog, Marley. While it is a famous saying that ‘dog is a man’s best friend', it is heartwarming to see the family offer their Corvette in exchange for their missing dog.

The family consisting of a couple - Derek and Alex Kirchner - have been looking for their dog Marley since September last year and have already pulled all the stops they could to find their missing dog. But since they couldn't find the their four-legged friend, they are now ready to give up their Corvette Z51 as a reward to tempt people to help look for Marley as soon as possible. "She's a huge part of our family and we have to get her back," Kirchner told Fox News.

Photo of a flyer offering a Chevy in exchange of a missing car (Bring Marley Home- Lost Dog - Hilton Head, SC/Facebook)

The family has also created a Facebook group dedicated to search of their pet dog. They've also organised a ‘Marley Parade’, requesting people to gas up their vehicles and drive together a slew of cars that have flyers about missing Marley stuck on the bonnets. The Facebook page shows the black Corvette Z51 with a huge ‘lost dog’ flyer stuck on its bonnet. The windshield of the vehicle reads ‘#BringMarleyHome’.

Marley is a Whippet mix breed and is now four years old. She was adopted by the family a few years ago from the Cherokee County Humane Society but when they went on a vacation in South Carolina back in September, Marley ran off. Since then the family has been trying to located their pet animal. Now all one can hope is that the family soon finds their beloved pet Marley.

