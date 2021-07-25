Ferrari recently unveiled its 296 GTB, a twin-turbo V6 hybrid supercar, that now will be featured in a video game. This supercar will be available to drive in the popular battle royal game Fortnite. This move was first announced with a teaser on the video game's Twitter account where one could see a cryptic image of a Ferrari fender badge and the name of the video game on its tyres. Now, the social media handle has a full-fledged video of the hybrid supercar being digitally driven in the game and dodging violent explosions. (Also read | Expensive Ferrari SF90 endures serious damage in crash) Get ready to feel the thrill of the ride 🏎️



It is a part of the game’s weekly Epic Quests where one can drive the 296 GTB in a series of different events which range from time trials, top speed runs, and also through storms. A player can also buy special in-game accessories for his or her character from the store which is part of the Road Ready Ferrari Bundle segment in the game. This bundle includes Maranello Racer outfits, Modena icon and a Ferrari Turbo Bling.

Taking about the real 296 GTB hybrid supercar, it is the latest from the luxury automaker and marks the beginning of Ferrari's electrification goal. It comes with a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine that can generate a power of 654 bhp. It works in combination with an electric motor that can create a power of 165 bhp. The supercar is hence capable of churning a massive power of 819 bhp at 8,000 rpm. It has a peak torque of 740 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The car can zip to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and the speed of 200 kmph can be attained by the user in 7.3 seconds. In the electric mode, the car can cover a distance of 25 km. The powertrain is paired with eight-speed DCT with an electronic differential and an MGU-K that is placed between the engine and gearbox.