Woman delivers baby in cab, taxi operator slaps ‘cleanliness’ charges

While she admits she may have made a mess, it was quite surprising to get the final trip bill.

A woman passenger en route hospital for a regular check up delivered her child in the cab she was traveling in. While she and the baby were safe and were eventually treated by the hospital staff, she eventually received a hefty bill, most of which was part of ‘cleanliness' charges.

The Sun reported that the said 26-year-old Farah Cacanindin had only just started her 20-km trip to a hospital for what was meant to be a routine check when she went into labour. While the driver of the taxi did call the hospital to ensure the staff there was ready for his passenger, Cacanindin too believed that she could make it to the hospital before the baby was born. This despite the driver asking her if he should pull over.

But while both mother and daughter were healthy, Cacanindin says she received the bill for the trip which was at 90 pounds or approximately ₹8,500. Of this, 30 pounds were for the actual trip while the remaining were cleaning charges.

Cacanindin says she is aware that the childbirth process did create a mess in the car but adds that the eventual billing came as a surprise. And while it may have been quite a quick labour, the journey itself would be etched in her mind forever.

