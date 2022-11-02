HT Auto
Home Auto News Woman Delivers Baby In Cab, Taxi Operator Slaps ‘cleanliness’ Charges

Woman delivers baby in cab, taxi operator slaps ‘cleanliness’ charges

While she admits she may have made a mess, it was quite surprising to get the final trip bill.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2022, 12:08 PM
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.

A woman passenger en route hospital for a regular check up delivered her child in the cab she was traveling in. While she and the baby were safe and were eventually treated by the hospital staff, she eventually received a hefty bill, most of which was part of ‘cleanliness' charges.

The Sun reported that the said 26-year-old Farah Cacanindin had only just started her 20-km trip to a hospital for what was meant to be a routine check when she went into labour. While the driver of the taxi did call the hospital to ensure the staff there was ready for his passenger, Cacanindin too believed that she could make it to the hospital before the baby was born. This despite the driver asking her if he should pull over.

But while both mother and daughter were healthy, Cacanindin says she received the bill for the trip which was at 90 pounds or approximately 8,500. Of this, 30 pounds were for  the actual trip while the remaining were cleaning charges.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Cacanindin says she is aware that the childbirth process did create a mess in the car but adds that the eventual billing came as a surprise. And while it may have been quite a quick labour, the journey itself would be etched in her mind forever.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2022, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS:
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range
skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This upcoming EV has an invisible shield of safety
This upcoming EV has an invisible shield of safety
Tata Motors reports 157% growth in electric vehicle sales in October
Tata Motors reports 157% growth in electric vehicle sales in October
This Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber is a handbuilt attention grabber
This Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber is a handbuilt attention grabber
Hero Motocorp sells 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022
Hero Motocorp sells 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022
Indians munched more miles during festive season
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city