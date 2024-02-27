With comeback looming, will Ford put focus on EVs and hybrids this time around?

Ford is reportedly planning to make an India comeback after it packed up and shipped out in 2021. This was not the first time the American auto giant left India and won't be the first time it re-enters. If it does re enter, that is. Strong indications are that the company is once again looking at the Indian automotive market with yearning eyes and while it is speculated that the Endeavour SUV could be brought in, a report also suggests that Ford would look to go big on electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids.

While rumours are rife that Ford could return to India with the latest version of its Endeavour SUV, a report now highlights that the overarching focu

A report in The Hindu Business Line, crediting sources, highlights that Ford is looking at making use of manufacturing facilities in Chennai to go big on EVs and hybrids for the market here. There has been no official word on this from the company.

Ford has also filed a design trademark for the new-gen Endeavour and a nameplate trademark for the Mustang Mach-E. It is also reported that the company is actively looking at hiring personnel for its India comeback.

Buzz around Ford grows

If Ford does make its India return official, it would likely look at lucrative segments like SUVs to chart its course. In this regard, the likes of Endeavour and a mid-size SUV could hold a lot of promise. Hybrids too could help prospects if priced well even if such vehicles do not attract the sort of subsidies that fully-electric cars do. But as far as such fully-electric cars are concerned, the market is still small even if growing.

The rise in sales of EV is expected to slow down the world over and Ford is not immune to this, especially in its home base of United States. Shipments of F-150 Lightning was recently halted due to quality-related issues, as per Bloomberg. Production of Mustang Mach-E has also been reduced here.

But the buzz around Ford's possible India return continues to gather steam. India is now the world's third-largest vehicle market, behind only China and the United States. As such, it remains massively lucrative for global automotive brands.

