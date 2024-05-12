HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Patents Retractable Front Trunk Screen For Future Evs. Here's How It Works

Ford patents retractable front trunk screen for future EVs. Here's how it works

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2024, 10:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new screen setup could be utilised for entertainment during camping trips or 'tailgate' parties. Previous patent filings from Ford have showcased
...
Ford
The new patent filed by Ford showcases that the screen would rise from this pocket, with a projector mounted on the underside of the vehicle’s front grille, resembling the setup of an F-150 Lightning.
Ford
The new patent filed by Ford showcases that the screen would rise from this pocket, with a projector mounted on the underside of the vehicle’s front grille, resembling the setup of an F-150 Lightning.

Ford has been actively filing patents, recently submitting one for deployable screen doors. Now, the company aims to patent a large screen for the front trunk cargo area, or 'frunk,' potentially for use in upcoming electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning.

The patent application has described the patent as a retractable screen that can be stored in a dedicated housing at the rear of the frunk cargo area. The screen would rise from this pocket, with a projector mounted on the underside of the vehicle’s front grille, resembling the setup of an F-150 Lightning.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ford Mustang Mach E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 KWh Range Icon440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare

This screen setup could be utilised for entertainment during camping trips or 'tailgate' parties, a popular pastime in the US. Previous patent filings from Ford have showcased other concepts for mounting screens, including displays hanging from an open bootlid or rising from a slot within the frunk.

Ford has also explored party-focused patents for its EVs, such as a fold-out table and Bluetooth-connected speaker. Additionally, they have patented a frunk with work-related features like a pegboard for tools.

Also Read : This Ford patent aims to elevate off-road experience. Here's how it works

Ford's global boss, Jim Farley, has confirmed that the company is developing a more affordable electric car to compete with Chinese manufacturers, indicating that some of these patented features may find their way into future models.

Meanwhile, Ford has also confirmed a shift in its European strategy, considering the continuation of gas-powered vehicles and hybrids beyond 2030, contrary to its previous all-electric plan. The change comes as EV adoption in Europe has slowed.

Ford stated, "As EV adoption in Europe has slowed, we believe we need to offer our customers ICE (internal combustion engine) and hybrid vehicle options beyond 2030." The company is closely monitoring the situation and will adapt its plans accordingly, diverging from its 2021 outline for an all-electric lineup in Europe by the end of the decade.

First Published Date: 12 May 2024, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Ford ford ford f150 lightning

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.