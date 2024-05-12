Ford patents retractable front trunk screen for future EVs. Here's how it works

Ford has been actively filing patents, recently submitting one for deployable screen doors. Now, the company aims to patent a large screen for the front trunk cargo area, or 'frunk,' potentially for use in upcoming electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning.

The patent application has described the patent as a retractable screen that can be stored in a dedicated housing at the rear of the frunk cargo area. The screen would rise from this pocket, with a projector mounted on the underside of the vehicle’s front grille, resembling the setup of an F-150 Lightning.

This screen setup could be utilised for entertainment during camping trips or 'tailgate' parties, a popular pastime in the US. Previous patent filings from Ford have showcased other concepts for mounting screens, including displays hanging from an open bootlid or rising from a slot within the frunk.

Ford has also explored party-focused patents for its EVs, such as a fold-out table and Bluetooth-connected speaker. Additionally, they have patented a frunk with work-related features like a pegboard for tools.

Ford's global boss, Jim Farley, has confirmed that the company is developing a more affordable electric car to compete with Chinese manufacturers, indicating that some of these patented features may find their way into future models.

Meanwhile, Ford has also confirmed a shift in its European strategy, considering the continuation of gas-powered vehicles and hybrids beyond 2030, contrary to its previous all-electric plan. The change comes as EV adoption in Europe has slowed.

Ford stated, "As EV adoption in Europe has slowed, we believe we need to offer our customers ICE (internal combustion engine) and hybrid vehicle options beyond 2030." The company is closely monitoring the situation and will adapt its plans accordingly, diverging from its 2021 outline for an all-electric lineup in Europe by the end of the decade.

