Reasons:
Blame it on lockdown
During the Covid lockdown across the world in 2020, demands for laptops, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and other electronic goods increased multifold, pushing the electronic consumer goods companies to produce more such products, which created a great surge in demand for microchips. The microchip producers started channelizing their resources towards catering to this demand.
Later when the auto industry started reviving and demands of automotive microchips increased, the chipmakers fall short of producing the automotive semiconductors, which resulted in such a massive crisis around the world.