At a time when car makers across the globe are in the lower gears of production due to challenges emerging due to Covid-19, Tesla is in the fast lane and is looking at continuing to shift up production and hit record numbers. Reports suggest that the California-based EV maker is looking at hitting a new milestone in terms of deliveries in this quarter.

According to a report in Electrek, Tesla is aiming big and aiming grand. The company is apparently looking at delivering more cars in this quarter than it ever has. That the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a clear and present threat is hardly a deterrent and this was clear in the previous quarter itself when Tesla managed to limit the slide in deliveries to only 5% in comparison to figures from a year ago. That launchpad is now being enhanced for yet-unseen numbers.

The same report highlights that Tesla has already communicated to its employees of its plans to ramp up deliveries. CEO Elon Musk has previously highlighted the need to scale up production as well as minimize rectification needs. And the new Model Y SUV is at the core of the plans. "It is extremely important for us to ramp up Model Y production and minimize rectification needs. I want you to know that it really makes a difference to Tesla right now," a letter from Musk to his employees read.

Hitting production and delivery targets are also crucial because of the soaring Tesla stock prices which have prompted critics to question if the company can actually deliver to justify the meteoric rise in share prices. So far, there has been no stopping Tesla and critics' words and their predictions have come to a naught.

China, of course, is a key market for Tesla and the company is reportedly hoping for a revival in sales there to drive up numbers. European markets too can act as catalysts, especially with countries like France and Germany announcing incentives for those who buy EVs.

EVs, quite obviously, are on the cusp of potentially good times and Tesla's dominance in the e-mobility space hands it the advantage.