Three people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

As many as 1,400 vehicles were challaned, while another 13 were impounded for similar violations in the district, which has so far recorded 8,737 Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic. Heightened security checks were witnessed on Sunday due to lockdown-like restrictions in the district.

"Three FIRs were registered and three people arrested for violating curbs imposed due to the pandemic on Sunday. A total of 4,338 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,387 of them while another 13 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

A total of ₹1,01,200 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.