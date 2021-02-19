With the growing preference for personal mobility, passenger vehicle sales in India are increasing. Besides the new passenger vehicle sales, consumers are showing interest in pre-owned cars as well, as they are comparatively cheaper and often come as a great deal offering value for money. In this scenario, the online used car retailing platform Spinny is targeting to sell 1,100 vehicles in 2021.

The company claims that it has a pan-India inventory of more than 2,000 cars. It offers digital purchasing, sanitized home test drives, and deliveries, etc.

Commenting on the company’s new outlet launch in Chennai, Niraj Singh, founder of Spinny said that with the new Spinny Car Hub in Chennai, the company is poised to meet consumer needs in South India. “With our first Spinny Car Hub in Chennai, Spinny is poised to meet consumer needs in the South. Moreover, our entry will ensure an organized approach in the pre-owned category," he said.

Singh also said that the company aims to focus on the ₹3-5 lakh segment that generates hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, and compact sedans. “We will focus on the ₹3-5 lakh segment which generates hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, and compact sedans. This will be followed by premium sedans and compact sport utility vehicles," he added.

Commenting on the company’s expansion strategy, Singh said that in 2021, Spinny will entre other cities. “We will be scaling up our operations at periodic intervals. Our core concern as we enter virgin territories is to maintain and enhance the quality of our buying and selling experience. We plan to hire 600-plus employees by the end of 2021," he further added.

The used car business in the Indian auto market has been witnessing rapid growth in the last couple of years. Apart from the conventional auto brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra several startups too entred the space.