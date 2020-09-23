Home >
2 min read.Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 03:00 PM IST
PTI
Heavy rains lashing Mumbai overnight led to waterlogging in many parts of the metropolis on Wednesday, prompting disruption of road and rail traffic, officials said.
Rains across the island city and the western suburbs picked up late on Tuesday evening. There were intense spells across Mumbai for a few hours overnight, an official said.
On Wednesday morning, public transport services were hit and normal life affected in the financial capital due to heavy downpour and water logging.
Several streets and low-lying areas were waterlogged due to overnight rains, and the road traffic was also badly hit, a civic official said. Some vehicles broke down in the water, affecting the traffic movement, he added.