Amid heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday, waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Delhi, affecting traffic in the city.

"Waterlogging reported at Jhilmil Underpass (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now," informed the Delhi Police.

(Also read: Kwid, Innova among several cars damaged after sidewall collapses in Delhi)

The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan.

"Waterlogging reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway) and Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway)," Delhi Police further tweeted.

"Traffic Alert: Water logging reported under Raja Garden flyover (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now," it added.

As per the India Meteorological Department's update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.