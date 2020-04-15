Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout

A driver of a Suzuki Swift in Poland miraculously escaped a shocking crash caught on camera. The incident happened in a town called Rabien on Easter, last Sunday.

The crash was caught on one of the CCTV cameras installed overlooking a roundabout the car hit at a high speed.

The video shows that the driver was speeding through an empty road. When he entered the roundabout, he kept going straight at a very high speed. The impact was such that the Suzuki Swift soared into the air to a height of 5-7 meters after hitting the embankment.

One can see how the car missed the CCTV camera by just inches. The car flew through the some trees and landed at a nearby church, nearly sixty meters away.





The 41-year-old was conscious but stuck in the car, so firemen's intervention was necessary. When the wounded man was removed from the vehicle, the car started to burn. Firefighters had to help to get the driver out from the vehicle later.

There was no other video to see what happened when the car landed on top of a church. But obviously the car was found pretty much mashed up from the front after the accident. It was barely recognisable. There was some damage to the walls of the church and a few broken pine trees. Fortunately no one else, other than the driver himself, was hurt in this horrific crash.

The remains of the Suzuki Swift after the crash. (Photo courtesy: facebook.com/policja.lodzkie)





The driver was taken to the hospital after the incident. The police reported that the driver was smelling of alcohol when he was being rescued and moved to the hospital. Later on, a blood test was done and it confirmed that he was under influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The report said he had about 2.8 ml of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his body.

It is not known yet what speed the driver was driving at the time of the incident. Police has begun an investigation into the incident. Driving a car under the influence of alcohol poses up to two years in prison in Poland.