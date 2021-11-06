Watch: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals how the EV giant got its name

However, the owner was unwilling to sell the name ‘Tesla’. Musk said, “I sent the nicest guy in the company to just go sit on his doorstep and not leave until he agreed to sell it to us." He added that the nicest guy from his company who was sent for this mission is someone who is ‘impossible to anger’. Eventually, the owner of the name ‘Tesla’ agreed to sell off the name to Musk's EV company.

Acknowledging the Twitter post, Musk also revealed that the team had thought of an alternate name in case they couldn't buy ‘Tesla’ from the original owner. “Haha true! The top alternate name, if we couldn’t acquire the Tesla Motors trademark, was Faraday, which a competitor ended up using," he wrote.

It is also widely known that EV giant Tesla has been named after electrical engineer ‘Nikola Tesla’.