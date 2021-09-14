Watch: Stolen Range Rover repeatedly rams into BMW, hits 12 other parked cars

A black Range Rover SUV has been captured on camera repeatedly ramming into a BMW 6 Series with a man and two children inside as it was making way for itself on a street in East London. The Range Rover was stolen moments before it turned into a ‘rage’ Rover on the busy London street, DailyMail reported.

That's not all. While hurtling back and forth to smash the BMW vehicle in its way, the Range Rover also hit as many as 12 other cars parked on the street. As per a CCTV footage that has surfaced, the BMW was travelling in the opposite direct from the Range Rover SUV and was about to pull into an empty space. However, before this would happen, the motorist driving the Range Rover decided to take matters in his/her own hands.

The first smash by the bigger vehicle threw the BMW sideways, also hitting two other parked vehicles. Next, the BMW driver got out of the vehicle to check on the young passengers but the Range Rover again speeded towards him. After repeatedly ramming into the BMW, the SUV finally managed to push it towards the side of the street and then took off in great speed.

Between the smashing events, the CCTV shows a young girl getting away from the vehicle followed by a young boy. After the Range Rover speeds off hitting more vehicles parked on the street, the footage shows the abandoned BMW with both front and rear doors left open and no one inside.

After police reached the crash scene, they found at least ten to twelve other vehicles damaged in the horrific incident. The Range Rover was reported to be stolen from a few streets across just moments before the incident. The police is still investigating the accident and there has made no arrests so far. There is also no report of injuries to people.