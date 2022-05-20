Watch: Rare 1971 Boss 351 Mustang hasn't moved an inch from barn in 46 years

Just a little over 1,800 units of Boss 351 Mustang were manufactured in 1971, the only year of production for the model.

What good is a capable and rare Mustang if it doesn't see the light of day? And not seeing light of day in 46 years may be quite blasphemous in automotive parlance as is the case with a rare 1971 Boss 351 Mustang that was recently discovered inside a barn, parked still for over four decades after a modification project on it was reportedly abandoned midway.

A video was posted on Youtube by a channel called Auto Archaeology which highlighted how the Yellow Boss 351 Mustang was found inside a barn. The video explains that the first owner of the vehicle purchased it in Red but that his particular model was delivered in Yellow. The owner was colour blind and the change in hues was only realized when his wife told him of it. But regardless of the body colour, the owner is believed to have attempted a modification to enhance the mileage of the vehicle but is learnt to have abandoned the project soon after. He then parked the car inside a barn in 1976, never to take it out again.

The same video further outlined that this particular Mustang model had done around 74,311 kms but that its overall condition was quite good despite being holed up inside a barn for decades. It may now make way to a new owner who would be able to bring it back to running condition.

